Disney Guests Kicked Out of Park After Touching Cast Member

A few days ago, a TikToker posted a video from Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort in California, explaining that they were kicked out of the Park on their birthday.

The TikToker claims all they did was ask a question and the Cast Member started giving them attitude. Then, in an attempt to calm the Cast Member down, the Guest touched their shoulder and then they were escorted out. It seems as though the TikToker is not telling the full story, as another user said:

Yeah no lol you don’t just get kicked out for asking a question.. what really happened lol

Another TikTok user commented on the video, writing:

The math ain’t mathing

With someone else chiming in:

I always believe the Cast Member. There’s definitely more to the story then what’s being told. 😅

You can watch the video below or by clicking here.

While it didn’t seem to be in a violent manner, the Guest did admit to touching the Cast Members shoulder. Please keep in mind that placing hands on Disney Cast Members or other Disney Park Guests can result in expulsion from the Park and even police involvement depending on the severity of the situation.

For the current Disneyland rules and regulations, visit the official website here.