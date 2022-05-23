Disney Guest “Ruins Entire Ride,” Refuses To Stop Disturbing Others

Disneyland Resort is known as “the happiest place on earth,” but it seems a recent incident left some Disney Park Guests a little upset.

While riding the Haunted Mansion and attempting to connect 999 happy haunts, it seems that one Disney Guest elected to disturb many others with their cell phone.

“When my friend and I finally got to sit down and start the ride, some 25yo looking woman starts filming with lights on. For the entire ride,” User U/some_kind_of_onion shared in a recent Reddit thread. “The lighting effects were completely lost as a result. I yelled “TURN OFF YOUR F***ING FLASH!!” and she had the audacity to look at me in annoyance like I was the one disturbing everyone’s experience.”

The Disney Park Guest refused to turn their flash off during the dark ride, resulting in many of the lighting effects being completely lost. Disney allows Guests to film and take photos at most attractions but it should be noted that being courteous to others can also go a long way.

Disney’s official description of the Haunted Mansion reads:

Frightful Delights Await

Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm. The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spooky séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!

