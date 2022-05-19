Disney Guest Considers Selling Car to Purchase Vacation Club Points

One of the most popular ways that fans of Walt Disney World Resort enjoy the Disney Parks is through Disney Vacation Club.

Disney Vacation Club is a timeshare program that gives priority access to its members, including access to stunning Disney Vacation Club Resorts and much more.

When you purchase from Disney Vacation Club, you’ll have access to incredible vacation destinations and accommodations, as well as Membership Extras—which includes an array of ever-changing benefits. When traveling outside of Disney Vacation Club Resorts, DVC members can use a point exchange network. This simply means you basically cash in your DVC points to stay at hotels associated with the current RCI vacation exchange network which has loads of hotels around the world. Disney has announced that effective January 1, 2022, Disney Vacation Club will be switching over to Interval International with RCI no longer being the vacation exchange network for DVC.

One Disney park guest recently shared that they might be considering making quite the sacrifice to buy into Disney’s real-estate program.

User @whit.in.dworld shared the video on TikTok where they said they might consider selling their car to become a Disney Vacation Club Member.

#greenscreen Selling my car for DVC ✨ #issajoke #dvc #disneyparks #dvcmember #disneyvacationclub #disneysrivieraresort

As you can see in the video which the user notes as a joke, buying into Disney Vacation Club at Disney’s Riviera Resort costs nearly $31,000 to buy in.

