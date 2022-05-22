Disney Fan Throws Aways “Possessed” ‘Toy Story’ Dolls After Scare

There are few movies more beloved than Disney Pixar’s Toy Story (1995).

The beloved movie went on to spawn three sequels in Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019) as well as many spinoffs including Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000) and the highly-anticipated Lightyear (2022), set to debut later this year.

The movies– which are based on Andy’s toys including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Ham, Rex, Jessie, Bullseye, and Bo Peep– have become a Disney fan favorite over the years.

That being said, one Disney fan shared quite the experience recently when they claim to have gotten “evidence” of their possessed toys.

User @jamie..t shared the video on TikTok.

Throwing all the Toys away in my house… #crazy #cool #toys #disney #fyp

As you can see in the video, Woody and Buzz are standing when the door creaks open. At that point, they both fall just as we see in the movies when the toys hear that Andy is coming.

Of course, we know that this is likely just edited. Right? Or are Woody and Buzz really alive? Either way, it’s a fun video to watch and is done very well by the user.

If you’d like to meet Woody and Buzz, you can do so at Walt Disney World Resort. Toy Story Land, located in Disneys’ Hollywood Studios, is an entire area dedicated to the beloved franchise. There, you can enjoy Toy Story Mania, take a ride on Alien Swirling Saucers, and experience the thrill of Slinky Dog Dash. Woody’s Lunchbox is a fan-favorite eatery in the Disney Park and construction is underway on the all-new Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant and Jessie’s Trading Post, both of which will be opening soon.

Disney’s official description for Roundup Rodeo BBQ reads:

In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo. Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place. Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

