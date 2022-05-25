HOT DOG! Or, um… COLD ICE CREAM! Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney Springs shopping district is chilling out with new desserts and small bites for summer, including an amazing new array of desserts. The Fab Five have been turned into Disney Character Bubble Waffle Sundaes bursting with flavor and much-needed cooling power.

Chow Down on Disney Character Bubble Waffle Sundaes

If you’ve got a non-park day on your upcoming Walt Disney World Resort vacation (or heck, on your arrival day!), trek over to Disney Springs for a must-have summer treat. The Marketplace Snacks kiosk, which typically offers park treats like Dole Whip® desserts, and pineapple rum floats but has a new menu for the season.

Disney has offered bubble waffle sundaes before, but seeing as the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary is still going on, these Disney Character Bubble Waffle Sundaes are a perfect new fit. First up, choose between Walt’s classic mice, Minnie and Mickey Mouse. Minnie’s sundae is a sweet strawberry waffle sundae, with Vanilla Soft-serve, Strawberry Topping, Sliced Strawberries, and White Chocolate Crisp Pearls for $8.99. Want something more chocolatey? Mickey has a Mickey Cookie Waffle Sundae with Vanilla Soft-serve, Hot Fudge, Cookie Crumbles, and White Chocolate Crisp Pearls for the same price.

Those feeling “Goofy” might want to join the nutty crowd with the Goofy Peanut Grand Waffle Sundae. Vanilla and Chocolate Swirl Soft-serve, Hot Fudge, Peanuts, Sliced Bananas, Sliced Strawberries, M&M’S® Minis, and a Cherry on top complete a supreme style dessert!

Pluto won’t be left out of the gang! This pup’s perfect confection is a Peanut Butter Waffle Sundae made up of Chocolate Soft-serve, Chocolate-covered Pretzels, Peanut Butter Sauce, and Milk Chocolate Crisp Pearls.

Everyone’s favorite duck is at it, too, with a little fiesty flavor. Donald’s Disney Character Bubble Waffle Sundae is a Lemon and Blueberry Waffle Sundae starting with Vanilla Soft-serve, Lemon Curd, Blueberries, and is topped with crazy Popping Candy!

The amazing Disney-phile @PixieDustedFun caught our attention with their delicious sundae dripping with flavor. She was awesome enough to ‘gram her food before she ate it, giving us a real look at the dish and the prices that go along with it. Each of these character sundaes are $8.99, which is a fair price considering the size of these babies! Choose from Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy or Donald Duck.

Which of these new Disney Character Bubble Waffle Sundaes will you be sinking your spoon into? Leave us a comment below!