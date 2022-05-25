Chris Pratt Reveals Everything He Stole From ‘Jurassic World’ Set

Since the original 1993 film, we’ve seen four total sequels made– The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park 3 (2001), and then the newly-titled Jurassic World (2015), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)– and the Universal Pictures cult-classic has become a multi-billion dollar franchise.

Chris Pratt, the husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger who just announced a child on the way, recently shared a video of an interaction between him, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, and Lauren Dern.

Pratt asked both Dern and Neill if there was memorabilia from the first movie that they kept. He also revealed that he had kept some things of his own on Twitter.

Well, nobody asked me, but I’ll tell ya right now that I took the raptor training clicker, my knife, my boots, the pants, the vest, my Isla Nublar ID, and a raptor tooth. @jurassicworld

#JurassicWorldDominion @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @TwoPaddocks

Well, nobody asked me, but I’ll tell ya right now that I took the raptor training clicker, my knife, my boots, the pants, the vest, my Isla Nublar ID, and a raptor tooth. @jurassicworld #JurassicWorldDominion @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @TwoPaddocks pic.twitter.com/Z7RAjISfau — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 23, 2022

Sam Neill revealed that he had kept his boots from the first movie and just recently found them. Pratt hilariously posted in his Tweet that he had taken the raptor training clicker, his knife, boots, pants, vest, his Isla Nublar ID, and a raptor tooth.

The official synopsis of Jurassic World Dominion can be read below:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

In addition to enjoying the new film, if you’re a lover of the epic series, you can put yourself right in the action at Universal Orlando Resort. Universal’s Islands of Adventure has an entire land dedicated to Jurassic Park where you can experience Jurassic Park River Adventure, Camp Jurassic, Pteranodon Flyers, and the all-new Jurassic World Velcocioaster, which features appearances from Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady.

Are you excited for Jurassic World Dominion? Let us know in the comments!