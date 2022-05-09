Chris Pratt Reprimanded After Trespassing During ‘Jurassic World’ Event

It’s just a matter of weeks before the highly-anticipated film, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), hits theaters.

The movie, which stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), and Lauren Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) is set to be the epic conclusion to the beloved film franchise, which all began nearly 30 years ago with Jurassic Park (1993).

Since the original 1993 film, we’ve seen four total sequels made– The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park 3 (2001), and then the newly-titled Jurassic World (2015), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)– and the Universal Pictures cult-classic has become a multi-billion dollar franchise.

As the premiere date of June 10 approaches, many cast members for Jurassic World Dominion have begun to make appearances at media events to promote the upcoming film. Chris Pratt was recently seen having a little fun at the movie’s red carpet premiere.

However, it seems he might’ve had a little too much fun.

ComicBook shared the video on TikTok.

Never a dull moment with #chrispratt on the #jurassicworlddominion press tour

While playing around with an Owen Grady mini LEGO figure, Chris Pratt elected to climb inside the giant LEGO T-Rex at the press event and was quickly reprimanded by security who told him to get out of the dinosaur.

The official synopsis of Jurassic World Dominion can be read below:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

In addition to enjoying the new film, if you’re a lover of the epic series, you can put yourself right in the action at Universal Orlando Resort. Universal’s Islands of Adventure has an entire land dedicated to Jurassic Park where you can experience Jurassic Park River Adventure, Camp Jurassic, Pteranodon Flyers, and the all-new Jurassic World Velcocioaster, which features appearances from Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady.

