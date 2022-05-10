Child Rushed to Hospital After Theme Park Allegedly Mishandles Face Paint

A trip to a popular theme park ended in a visit to the emergency room and a specialist’s visit for a 6-year-old child.

When Karmen DiProjetto and her daughter Kalianne decided to head over to Carowinds for a trip, the day was filled with all kinds of excitement. From riding roller coasters to seeing fun entertainment to enjoying small things like getting her face painted, the day was seemingly going perfect.

However, according to reports by WBTV, Kalianne would have to be taken to the emergency room that night after waking up in the middle of the night with discomfort and swelling. Doctors originally diagnosed her with pink eye, corneal abrasions, and, an allergic reaction, but a specialist would later offer their opinion on the condition.

According to DiProjectto, the specialist said that the symptoms were not due to pink eye, but rather a reaction to paint being used close to the eye. The specialist told her that paint “should not have been used anywhere near the eye.”

“I just want them to make sure they’re not doing this to other kids,” DiProjetto told WBTV. “It’s supposed to be a fun, ‘hey we rode rollercoasters, we got face paint.’”

Carowinds shared in a statement that “no cases of conjunctivitis have been reported by any Carowinds or Kaman’s Art Shoppes associate.”

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority. Kaman’s Art Shoppes, an art merchandise concessionaire company that provides the face painting at Carowinds, has a multi-layered sanitation process to ensure a clean and healthy experience for both associates and guests. These processes detail that application on the face surrounding the eyes must be with single-use disposable applicators.”

