Blind Disney Guest Has Wild Ride Down Water Slide at Hotel

Disney is easily one of the most magical places on earth. Walt Disney World has the ability to bring in Guests, allow them to forget some of their everyday stresses, and enjoy the world that Walt Disney inspired through theme park lands, details, and storylines. Disney is also massively huge, and offers something for everyone at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as Disney Springs, their 25+ Resorts, and their water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Disney is also incredibly accessible, and Guests can always find ways to enjoy the magic, no matter their disability. Recently, a video of a man going down a water slide blind has been making the rounds on the internet, quickly going viral. In the video, we can see the man ditch his walking stick, hop in the water slide, and ride it down. The man is screaming with joy as he experiences the slide, and safely makes an exit from the pool. What many are not noticing is that this is happening on Disney property!

Memezar posted the video to their Instagram

The ending is hilarious. This dude made my day 😂

For those who are still stumped, this is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort! The Disney hotel has a Lava pool which also has a fantastic water slide for Guests to ride, as we saw in the video above!

Disney describes the pool as:

Make a splash at this pool which features a towering volcano, a waterfall and a thrilling 142 foot-long waterslide. A zero-depth entry point, similar to a beach, slopes gently into the pool making for easy entry and exit. Nearby, a lounge and bar offer refreshments and snacks.

The Polynesian recently received a massive upgrade with Moana theming to their rooms. Guests staying here have easy access to the monorail as well, and are just a short ride away from Magic Kingdom. We are very glad to know that this Guest was able to ride the water slide at his hotel without any concern, and that Cast Members were around to ensure that he was able to have a magical day while safely looking over him while he did so!

When it comes to those with disabilities, water parks are not always the most accessible. In 2019, an issue occurred at Volcano Bay. As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Dylan Campbell showed up to the Park with his son, but was turned away from a water slide due to a physical difference. Dylan Campbell can deadlift 185 pounds, all with just one arm. Campbell was born that way, so he has learned how to live his life in such a way that he can operate just like anyone else with just one arm. He even mastered playing video games and writing with his feet if he has to!

Campbell’s attorney even argued that this was a clear violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The act does not allow discrimination against individuals with disabilities in “jobs, schools, transportation and all public and private places open to the public, such as theme parks.” The U.S. District Court in Orlando ended up siding with Universal Orlando on the ruling, but since then, the case has been appealed and the debate of whether or not Florida theme parks can go against the Americans with Disabilities Act has begun.

