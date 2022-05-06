Universal Funding Plan That Could Make Orlando Transportation Faster

One of the most difficult parts of any vacation to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, or SeaWorld Orlando is the travel to and from the theme parks.

This can be amplified, especially, if you’re flying into Orlando International Airport.

While there aren’t a ton of streamlined options right now, it seems that a plan could be in the works for the future of travel in the Central Florida area and Universal Orlando Resort is a major backer.

SunRail, which provides train transportation, is currently exploring how to get people to and from the Orlando International Airport and the attractions. The Sunshine Corridor would include a Brightline higher-speed train that would carry visitors from the airport to the Orange County Convention Center and then to South International Drive, according to reports by Fox 35.

The massive plan would cost upwards of $1 billion, but it seems that Universal Orlando is willing to invest heavily in the initiative.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Thursday that Universal would finance up to $125 million and pledge 14 acres of land for free. While nothing has been announced for the transportation route, this makes many believe that Universal– and possibly other theme parks– could be potential stops in the future.

At this point, nothing has been reported about Walt Disney World but it should be noted that many Disney Park Guests have reported difficulties getting to their Disney Resort from Orlando International Airport.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think of this potential initiative in Central Florida? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?