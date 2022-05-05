Water Park Employee Dangerously Kicks Guests Into Slides After Jumping On Tube

When you go to a water park, you may expect to go down a water slide in a tube; however, you probably do not expect to have someone jump on your tube, spin you with their feet, and then propel you down the slide with extreme force.

At a water park in Cairo, Egypt, that is exactly what will happen. Aqua Park Cairo is the largest water park in Egypt with five pools and nine water slides for Guests to enjoy. There is a private pool for women to use if they so choose, and all-day tickets include a meal for both adults and kids.

Mostafa Salah (@salah_aquaa) appears to be a worker at Aqua Park and posts about his time at the Park on TikTok daily. Most of his videos showcase how he helps Guests slide down the water slides in their tube, but it is not like anything we have ever seen before. Mostafa pops onto the tube while the Guests is sitting and after grabbing a pole above him, he bounces on it, and starts twisting them by swinging his core from side to side. He then grabs onto the slide and swings forward, lunging the Guest into the water.

Click here to take a look at one of his videos.

He has posted countless videos doing this to Guests, and has gone viral because of it. He also posts videos of him sliding down water slides on his feet, when he should be sitting or lying down. Those videos are accompanied by a safety warning on TikTok. You can watch that video below or click here. Please be aware that this is incredibly dangerous behavior that no one should ever attempt.

It seems that although it is hard to believe that a water park would allow an employee to do this to Guests, considering how easily an injury could occur, the Guests do love the experience, along with everyone on social media.

At Walt Disney World, Guests visiting Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, or any of the Disney Resorts with a water slide will have a Cast Member who is a certified life guard assist them with the utmost safety, ensuring that each Guest can ride without worrying that another person will be in their way or hit them once they exit the slide.

What do you think of these videos? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!