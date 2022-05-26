Alexa Device Takes a Stand In Controversial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Case

Amid the controversy and mixed opinions regarding the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, an Alexa device surprisingly took the side of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, and viewers can’t get enough of it.

In a video posted by Niki Cave (@thatchickfromtiktok) on TikTok, we can see Niki playing Akinator, which is similar to a “guess who” game, with her Alexa device. Usual questions pop up, like “Is your character a female?” “Does your character create music?” “Is your character an actor?” “Is your character blond?” and “Has your character ever played in a superhero movie?” but when Alexa asked, “Is your character abusive?” Niki couldn’t contain her laughter, especially after Alexa said, “I get this that you are thinking of Amber Heard, am I right?”

You can see the video down below or click here to watch it.

The video has gathered over 2.2 million views and sixteen thousand comments since it was posted on May 19th, even making Niki record a second part of the video, with slightly different questions, but asking “Is your character abusive?” before guessing Amber Heard again.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Of course, viewers asked Niki to try to get Johnny Depp to see what Alexa had to say about him, and some of the questions that came up were, “Is your character real?” “Does your character create music?” “Is your character more than 40 years old?” and “Has your character played a role in Edward Scissorhands?” with no mention of the case whatsoever before guessing the character was Johnny Depp.

You can see part three of this video series down below or click here to watch the video.

While there is no official word on why Alexa had these responses while playing the Akinator game, viewers can’t get enough of it, and surely more than one tried to get Alexa to say this after watching the video.

We have recently reported on how the amount of coverage on this case, both on news platforms and social media, has made readers feel overwhelmed, with some even thinking that Johnny Depp’s team is using bots to weaponize the internet against Amber Heard.

More on this case

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation after writing an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her abuse allegations were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

Have you heard Alexa give these responses? What do you think about them? Let us know in the comments below!