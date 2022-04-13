Don’t Skip Disney’s #1 Restaurant When You Visit

When Guests go to Walt Disney World, they have so many places where they can eat. Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have a ton of restaurants, from quick service to table service dining, such as Be Our Guest, Tiffins, The Hollywood Brown Derby, Cosmic Rays, and more. On top of that, many small carts are places around the Parks so that Guests can buy drinks, various ice cream, and frozen treats like a Mickey Premium Bar, and if you’re in Magic Kingdom, some delicious cheeseburger spring rolls in Adventureland.

On top of those options, Disney Springs is loaded with food, as are the 25+ Disney World Resorts on property. But, there is one spot in Disney that every foodie considers as the mecca of food options, EPCOT. EPCOT, which includes the World Showcase, allows Guests to eat and drink around the world, from Morocco, to Mexico, to Canada, France, and more. There are so many different restaurants and dishes available for Guests to try. Plus, during festivals such as the ongoing Flower and Garden Festival, there are booths added around EPCOT, offering Guests further flavors to indulge in, many of which are country-specific.

Although there are so many different options in EPCOT, one reigns supreme. When it comes to flavor, cost, and experience, Via Napoli in the Italy pavilion is the ultimate spot to eat at. Their stone oven pizza transports Guests to a tiny street in the south of Italy, packed with flavor, and the ability to churn your taste buds into mouth-watering desires. Via Napoli is located at the back of the Italy pavilion, and often is fully booked up on the My Disney Experience App.

That being said, on a recent visit to the restaurant, we put our name in and were seated within minutes. We asked the Cast Members if the restaurant was not on the app, as we can never see reservations popular for Via Napoli, and were told that the restaurant is on the My Disney Experience app; however, those reservations are snatched right away. That being said, we were told a ton of spots are often left open and that just inquiring at the host stand with your name will likely leave you with the chance to dine at Via Napoli.

Not only is the pizza amazing here, but the appetizers are delicious as well. Personally, I would recommend the calamari and mozzarella sticks if you are very hungry. The great thing about Via Napoli is that their pizza sizes change in size, so you and your party can order individual pizzas, or a giant one, depending on what everyone agrees they want on their pizza, and what budget you are aiming for.

Individual pizzas start around $25.00 per person, which could be quite costly, but if you are a group of four and can agree on one pizza, Mezzo Metrois their largest size, and will give each person 2-3 large square slices each at around $50.00. For a family, being able to serve four entrees at a table service restaurant at Disney for $50.00 is a fantastic deal, and the food quality is amazing as well.

Below you can take a look at some of the pizza offerings that Via Napoli has, as well as the costs associated:

Quattro Formaggi Pizza – Individual white pizza – mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone $25.00

Quattro Formaggi Pizza – Large white pizza – mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone $40.00 Quattro Formaggi Pizza – Mezzo Metro white pizza – mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone $55.00 Carciofi Pizza – Individual white pizza – artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil $25.00 Carciofi Pizza – Large white pizza – artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil $40.00 Carciofi Pizza – Mezzo Metro white pizza – artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil $50.00 Prosciutto e Melone Pizza – Individual white pizza – fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, cantaloupe, arugula $26.00 Prosciutto e Melone Pizza – Large white pizza – fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, cantaloupe, arugula $40.00 Prosciutto e Melone Pizza – Mezzo Metro white pizza – fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, cantaloupe, arugula $54.00 Piccante Pizza – Individual tomato sauce, Italian spicy sausage, mozzarella $24.00 Piccante Pizza – Large tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian spicy sausage $38.00