Don’t Skip Disney’s #1 Restaurant When You Visit

When Guests go to Walt Disney World, they have so many places where they can eat. Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have a ton of restaurants, from quick service to table service dining, such as Be Our Guest, Tiffins, The Hollywood Brown Derby, Cosmic Rays, and more. On top of that, many small carts are places around the Parks so that Guests can buy drinks, various ice cream, and frozen treats like a Mickey Premium Bar, and if you’re in Magic Kingdom, some delicious cheeseburger spring rolls in Adventureland.
On top of those options, Disney Springs is loaded with food, as are the 25+ Disney World Resorts on property. But, there is one spot in Disney that every foodie considers as the mecca of food options, EPCOT. EPCOT, which includes the World Showcase, allows Guests to eat and drink around the world, from Morocco, to Mexico, to Canada, France, and more. There are so many different restaurants and dishes available for Guests to try. Plus, during festivals such as the ongoing Flower and Garden Festival, there are booths added around EPCOT, offering Guests further flavors to indulge in, many of which are country-specific.
Although there are so many different options in EPCOT, one reigns supreme. When it comes to flavor, cost, and experience, Via Napoli in the Italy pavilion is the ultimate spot to eat at. Their stone oven pizza transports Guests to a tiny street in the south of Italy, packed with flavor, and the ability to churn your taste buds into mouth-watering desires. Via Napoli is located at the back of the Italy pavilion, and often is fully booked up on the My Disney Experience App.
That being said, on a recent visit to the restaurant, we put our name in and were seated within minutes. We asked the Cast Members if the restaurant was not on the app, as we can never see reservations popular for Via Napoli, and were told that the restaurant is on the My Disney Experience app; however, those reservations are snatched right away. That being said, we were told a ton of spots are often left open and that just inquiring at the host stand with your name will likely leave you with the chance to dine at Via Napoli.
Not only is the pizza amazing here, but the appetizers are delicious as well. Personally, I would recommend the calamari and mozzarella sticks if you are very hungry. The great thing about Via Napoli is that their pizza sizes change in size, so you and your party can order individual pizzas, or a giant one, depending on what everyone agrees they want on their pizza, and what budget you are aiming for.
Individual pizzas start around $25.00 per person, which could be quite costly, but if you are a group of four and can agree on one pizza, Mezzo Metrois their largest size, and will give each person 2-3 large square slices each at around $50.00. For a family, being able to serve four entrees at a table service restaurant at Disney for $50.00 is a fantastic deal, and the food quality is amazing as well.
Below you can take a look at some of the pizza offerings that Via Napoli has, as well as the costs associated:
Quattro Formaggi Pizza – Individual
white pizza – mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone $25.00
Quattro Formaggi Pizza – Largewhite pizza – mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone $40.00
Quattro Formaggi Pizza – Mezzo Metrowhite pizza – mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone $55.00
Carciofi Pizza – Individualwhite pizza – artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil $25.00
Carciofi Pizza – Largewhite pizza – artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil $40.00
Carciofi Pizza – Mezzo Metrowhite pizza – artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil $50.00
Prosciutto e Melone Pizza – Individualwhite pizza – fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, cantaloupe, arugula $26.00
Prosciutto e Melone Pizza – Largewhite pizza – fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, cantaloupe, arugula $40.00
Prosciutto e Melone Pizza – Mezzo Metrowhite pizza – fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, cantaloupe, arugula $54.00
Piccante Pizza – Individualtomato sauce, Italian spicy sausage, mozzarella $24.00
Piccante Pizza – Largetomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian spicy sausage $38.00
Piccante Pizza – Mezzo Metrotomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian spicy sausage $50.00
At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere, and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!
World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.
Disney describes Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria as:
Taste of Southern Italy
Take a culinary tour of Southern Italy at this family-friendly restaurant and pizzeria at Epcot.
Start your meal with fried risotto balls, vegetable soup or prosciutto e melone. Then delight in lasagna napoletana, chicken parmigiana and wood-fired pizzas.
After dinner, treat yourself to Italian coffee—as well as tiramisu and chocolate gelato.
Pair your entrée with refreshing blood orange or strawberry fruit juice coolers. Guests 21 years of age and up can also enjoy Italian wines, domestic and Italian beers (available by the pint or pitcher) and specialty cocktails.
Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.
Authentic Neapolitan Pizza
Enjoy traditional Neapolitan pizza delivered right to your table, from cheesy quattro formaggi to sausage-topped piccante.
The thin-crust pizzas are made with fresh mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes and real Caputo flour imported from Southern Italy. Water for the dough is even sourced from a spring similar to Italy’s Campania region. Pizzas are then cooked in wood-burning ovens named after the 3 active volcanoes in Italy—Mount Etna, Mount Vesuvius and Stromboli.
To ensure every detail is perfect, famed restaurateur Nick Valenti spent time in Naples studying the art of dough, crust, sauce and oven temperatures at the famous pizzerias Da Michele and Trianon before creating the menu at Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria.
Reservations
Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made. Please be aware that this location does not accept same-day bookings for lunch or dinner.
Patina Restaurant Group
Voted Critic’s Choice for “Best Theme Park Restaurant” by Orlando Sentinel, Via Napoli was created by Patina. The renowned Patina Restaurant Group also operates the popular Naples Ristorante e Pizzeria at the Disneyland Resort and the Naples 45 Ristorante e Pizzeria in New York City, which was awarded the coveted La Vera Pizza Napoletana certification.
