Universal Makes Progress On Reopening Final Closed Attraction

The last Universal Orlando Resort attraction to be closed for more than a year is finally one step closer to reopening.

Universal has recently conducted scheduled maintenance on several attractions and Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida just closed in January for a lengthy refurbishment that will see it closed until late summer 2022.

With the dark-coaster having an expected reopening timeline, there were just two attractions that were closed indefinitely.

The first was Poseidon’s Fury. This attraction had been closed since the pandemic. It underwent a makeover both inside and out and recently reopened to the public. The attraction did experience some technical difficulties in its first couple of weeks being open, but has still been operating and welcoming Guests back.

The over is the Caro-Seuss-el. Located in Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the attraction reportedly saw significant damage to its roof and that led to a closure that has lasted almost a year. The attraction closed abruptly back in the spring of 2021 and had seen very little construction activity until the last couple of months.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently captured aerial photos of the attraction and it seems there is major work being done in preparation for its reopening at some point in the future.

Aerial look at roof replacement of Caro-Seuss-el. Two artists are sculpting foam, and gunite has been applied over some completed areas at left. Sections at right are ready for foam.

As you can see from the picture above, the attraction still has a lot of work to be done before it will reopen. Universal has not listed an expected timeline for refurbishments to be completed, but this seems as if it is a job that will likely last several more months before the attraction is ready to run again.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Caro-Seuss-el reads:

A Merry-Go-Round from the Mind of Dr. Seuss. Not only can you climb aboard a creative cast of Dr. Seuss characters, you can make their eyes blink, ears wiggle and heads turn. Little ones will love this sensationally Seussian twist on the classic carnival ride. If you look up high, you’ll see Horton the Elephant carefully guarding his special dandelion and its microscopic inhabitants. A Fanciful First Caro-Seuss-el was the first carousel of its kind to feature creatures that you control. Animate them by pulling on the reigns or pushing the lever on their necks. A Classic Cast of Characters Some of the characters you can ride include elephant birds from Horton Hatches the Egg, cowfish from McElligot’s Pool, Mulligatawnies from If I Ran the Zoo, and more.

