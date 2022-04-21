Universal Guest Left Waiting Nearly Two Hours After “Disorganized Line Jumping”

Universal Orlando Resort is the epicenter of thrilling attractions.

No matter what your style, there is something for everyone to enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

However, one Universal Guest recently shared a disappointing experience while attempting to ride MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, the attraction that features Will Smith.

Dana Matusov (@daney_rae) shared that they waited in line for an hour and a half with the attraction stuck and were upset at what happened when the ride did finally open.

@UniversalORL love waiting 1 & 1/2 hours while being stuck in mib. Unable to leave. While it is broken down 2x. Only to have every fast pass person who did not wait cut in front of hundreds of people. This has been the most unorganized day I have spent in a theme park.

@UniversalORL love waiting 1 & 1/2 hours while being stuck in mib. Unable to leave. While it is broken down 2x. Only to have every fast pass person who did not wait cut in front of hundreds of people. This has been the most unorganized day I have spent in a theme park. pic.twitter.com/h5f9cTmZcy — Dana Matusov (@daney_rae) April 19, 2022

The Guest called those holding Universal Express cutting the line and it’s understandable for those waiting in the regular queue to be frustrated when they see the express line moving seamlessly while they are still stuck in line.

However, Universal Orlando Team Members do have an obligation to keep the Universal Express line moving. Maintaining the balance between the express line and the standard queue is no easy task and, keep in mind, those who hold Universal Express paid extra to have the service.

Universal’s official description of MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack reads:

Wipe Out the Scum of the Universe. New York has been hit by an epidemic of aliens and it’s up to you, Agent Trainee, to blast them into oblivion. Use your laser gun to zap those little suckers and rack up points before they zap back at you, sending your car spinning out of control. With the fate of the Earth in your hands, you’ll become a full-fledged MEN IN BLACK™ agent.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Have you ever been broken down on MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?