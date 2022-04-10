Universal Guest Experiences Rare Incident on Frightening Coaster

Perhaps the most thrilling attraction at Universal Orlando Resort can be found in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster, which opened in the summer of last year, lets Universal Orlando Guests experience “the thrill of the hunt” with an insane track that includes an incredible ride with four inversions, two exhilarating launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop at eighty degrees.

Recently, a Universal Orlando Guest reported an incident that is certainly rare, to say the least.

“I rode Velocicoaster twice this morning,” User U/SCexplorer11 said in a recent Reddit thread. “Amazing ride, probably new number one coaster. On my second ride, instead of speeding up on the second launch, the ride hit the brakes. We then slowly rolled backward and then stopped for a few minutes. We launched backward to get some momentum then launched up into the top hat at full speed. It was quite a unique experience.”

The user reported that during the second launch of the Velocicoaster, the train slowed to a stop and rolled backward. After being stopped, it moved back to gain momentum and then launched at full speed. What the Guest is describing is known as a “rollback.”

These don’t happen often, but they have been known to happen on roller coasters. Essentially, the train miscalculates its launch and is forced to roll backwards to try again. While this type of malfunction may seem frightening to some, Universal Team Members are highly-trained to ensure Guest safety and there was never any real danger during the incident.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Have you ever experienced a rollback on a coaster? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?