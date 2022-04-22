Universal Guest Allegedly Denied Entry To Experience Even After Reservation

A recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort didn’t go as planned for one group.

Many come to Universal Orlando to experience the thrilling theme parks– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– as well as to relax and get their splash on at Universal’s Volcano Bay, but there is also an experience in itself located just before you enter either of the theme parks: Universal’s CityWalk.

CityWalk is home to many world-class restaurants, fun shops, and experiences that are fun for the whole family.

However, one group planning to celebrate a birthday dinner at Bob Marley- A Tribute To Freedom were surprised to find that the reservations they made were not valid.

Teresa (@pinkccc24) shared their experience on Twitter.

@UniversalORL why weren’t we notified that a private party took over the #bobmarleycafe last night -we had A reservation for 2 months. Got there and denied – no availability anywhere until 10:15 – had to drive back an hour to home. Birthday dinner #universalstudios fail

The user says they had made a reservation around two months prior to heading to CityWalk, but when they arrived a private party had taken over the restaurant.

You can make reservations for restaurants at Universal’s CityWalk through Google. Contact information for all CityWalk restaurants can be found on the Universal Orlando Resort app, as well.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won't want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Then, don't forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

