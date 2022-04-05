Wild Chant Breaks Out On Universal Attraction After Line Jumper is Caught

Universal Orlando Resort Guests have plenty of thrilling attractions to enjoy when visiting both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The newest of those attractions is the Jurassic World Velocicoaster. The incredible coaster, which opened in June of 2021, lets Universal Guests experience “the thrill of the hunt” with an insane track that includes an incredible ride with four inversions, two exhilarating launches, a one-of-a-kind 360-degree barrel roll right above the lagoon, an inverted zero-gravity stall that sends riders upside down across 100 feet of track, and a 155-foot tall “top hat” with a 140-foot drop at eighty degrees.

Because of the intensity of the ride, it should come as no surprise that the Velocicoaster is one of the most popular attractions at Universal Orlando.

TikTok user @like_a_mr_stone recently posted a strange incident that unfolded after a line jumper was caught in the Velocicoaster queue.

As you can see, a Universal Team Member is calling on their radio which likely means the person is being removed from the line. As conflict breaks out, we can hear a wild chant of “skipper” break out directed at the person who attempted to cut in line.

Here is what Universal says about line jumping:

“Line jumping where the use of a queuing system is employed is prohibited and may result in expulsion from Universal’s property.”

Universal’s official description of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

