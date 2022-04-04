Universal Guests Left Confused After Reported Inconsistent Ride Procedures

If you’re heading to Universal Orlando Resort, you’re going to want to make time to take in one of the newest and most thrilling attractions.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, located in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, takes Guests on a thrilling journey through the Forbidden Forest on a ride that is simply unlike any other.

One of the requirements for riding Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is that all loose articles are stored in a locker or left behind with other members of your party who aren’t riding.

Many Universal Orlando fans have noticed an inconsistent trend with how this rule is enforced.

In a recent Reddit thread, User U/PaxonGoat shared that they were kicked off the ride due to a fanny pack. As they explained, they had ridden the ride before with the same exact fanny pack, but a ride operator told them that absolutely no bags were allowed on the ride at all.

“So this morning I got kicked off Hagrids (they were very nice about it and I didn’t have to wait all over) cause of my small fanny pack. Like it only fits keys and cellphone,” the user said. “I’m annual passholder and have taken a fanny pack on Hagrids oven 2 dozen times since its opened. I’ve taken this exact fanny pack at least half a dozen. According to the ride operators they are doing absolutely no bags at all on the ride.”

Many Guests shared that they had been allowed to ride the attraction with a fannypack in the past and one said they just recently rode it with a relatively large fannypack.

“I rode it twice yesterday with my Fanny pack and my Fanny pack isn’t exactly small,” U/ChristopherCanoga said. “The only restriction they have ever given me was it couldn’t be used over the shoulder but had to be wrapped around my waist. I saw many people yesterday wearing their Fanny packs on the ride as well.”

A few users estimated that the cause of the matter may have to do with the tragedy that unfolded at ICON Park in Orlando where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson was released from his seat and tragically fell to his death.

“100% probable that they’re being really strict on anything that might impact safety bars or belts after that ICON incident,” User U/JaninthePan said. “They’re not gonna mess around after that.”

Still, nothing official has been offered by Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Team Members are doing their best to ensure the safety of Guests throughout Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s official description of the attraction reads:

Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest. Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

