Universal Picking Up Pieces Of Beloved Land After Collapse

Universal Orlando Resort has dealt with several repairs, scheduled maintenances, and refurbishments over the last few months.

Revenge of the Mummy closed in January and is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment that will see the attraction closed until late summer 2022. All three water rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges– underwent scheduled maintenance this winter, and Poseidon’s Fury recently reopened after nearly two years of closure.

If that weren’t enough, it seems that Universal Orlando is still dealing with the aftershock of a few collapses in a beloved land at Islands of Adventure.

Twitter account @UniversallyAdd recently shared a photo where we can see that more pieces have now been taken down for repair at the Seuss Landing archway.

More Pieces Of Seuss Landing Entrance Arch In Islands Of Adventure Have Been Taken Down For Repair. The Seuss Landing Entrance Arch Collapsed And Was Removed For Repair The End Of Last Year. Hopefully Soon We Will See A Repaired Arch Or Maybe Even A New Look! pic.twitter.com/g4aLiROdOg — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) April 5, 2022

For those who don’t know, the archway collapsed and much of it was taken down late last year.

It’s not just the archway, however, that Universal Orlando is having to deal with when it comes to collapses in Seuss Landing.

The Caro-Seuss-el has been closed for nearly a year now after a collapse of the roof on the attraction. Universal has gotten construction underway as it seeks to completely replace the roof, but there is no timeline on when the attraction might reopen.

At this point, if you visit the land and come in from Port of Entry, you’ll see a broken Seuss Landing archway followed by a large gray curtain draped completely around the Caro-Seuss-el.

