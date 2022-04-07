New Monkey-Themed Coaster Breaks Down, Guests Climb Down Ladder to Evacuate

If you are a big coaster fan, you likely pay attention to all of the new coasters popping up across America! In Florida, we recently saw Ice Breaker at SeaWorld defrost and come to life, as well as Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens. Speaking of Busch Gardens, Pantheon, a 180-foot-tall multi-launch coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, just opened as well. Plus, Walt Disney World Resort has finally announced the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout will be launching at EPCOT as of May 27, which is truly exciting!

In Doswell, Virginia, Cedar Fair’s Kings Dominion theme park has just recently opened Tumbili, a coaster that whips Guests around as if they are a monkey swinging on trees. Tumbili is Swahili for “monkey,” which fits with the theme of the coaster perfectly. The coaster is 112 feet tall and reaches speeds of 34 miles per hour. The coaster is a short one, lasting nearly one minute.

The coaster is shaped in an interesting “S” patterns which allows the spin coaster to move freely, as the seats are not static, but will swing as Guests move through the track. Tumbili is the first new addition to the park’s rethemed Jungle Expedition land, which used to be called The Congo.

Although the ride just opened at Kings Dominion a few weeks ago, it seems that the Team Members of the Park are already putting their evacuation skills to the test! Blake (@CoasterAddictVA) rode the attraction yesterday, and after being stuck for 10 minutes, received an evacuation from the coaster. Luckily, we can see that the Guests were already on the ground level of the coaster, and not incredibly high up, so the team at Kings Dominion were able to safely extract the Guests to ground level with a ladder.

Update: we got an evac!!

It seems we are unsure as to what exactly went wrong for the coaster to have come to a stop like this, but no Guests have been reported injured in any way, meaning this evacuation went off smoothly!

If you want to check out the new monkey swinging attraction, you can take a look at the video created by Coaster Crew. However, we should note that the swinging on this ride can appear to cause motion sickness, even on a POV video!

More on King’s Dominion

As noted by their website:

Unforgettable adventures await at Kings Dominion, home to some of the best things to do around Richmond, Virginia. With more than 60 rides, shows, attractions, a kids area, and a waterpark, Kings Dominion has AMAZING fun for everyone. New in 2022 is Jungle X-pedition, an immersive x-perience x-ploring an ancient jungle civilization. Take a wild, tumbling ride on Tumbili, Virginia’s first 4D spin coaster. Find more thrills at our ginormous collection of roller coasters – among the East Coast’s largest at 13 – including Intimidator 305 ®. Little ones can get their own thrills at Planet Snoopy, featuring the entire PEANUTS™ gang. Soak up the sun at Soak City, our 20-acre waterpark included with admission. Have a splashtastic blast with water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, a lazy river, cabanas, and more! Coconut Shores within Soak City offers a mini-wave pool, 45-foot multi-level play structure, and unique dining. Experience fun all season long with our world-class events. Celebrate cultures from across the world during our immersive international celebration, Grand Carnivale. Kids can experience AMAZING fall fun at The Great Pumpkin Fest and as the park descends into darkness, fear rises as hundreds of monsters take over the park at Halloween Haunt. Watch the park go from scary to merry as the park transforms into a winter wonderland full of enchantment and holiday cheer with millions of lights, festive shows, and more during WinterFest. Kings Dominion is filled with AMAZING fun for everyone in the family. Don’t miss out on your chance to make unforgettable memories!

Do you plan to go to Kings Dominion this year? What theme park is next on your list?