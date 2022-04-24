Teen Arrested at Disney Hotel In Relation to Double Homicide

A 17-year-old teenager was arrested at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort in Orlando, Florida in relation to a double homicide.

On March 2, 2022, teenagers Malaki Trayvion Mazyck, 15, and Kenyon Johnson, 18, were the victims of a double homicide shooting in Summerville, South Carolina. The incident occurred outside of the Sangaree Public Library.

Mazyck passed away at the Brighton Park emergency room Wednesday and Johnson died Thursday at another hospital.

According to one report:

SUMMERVILLE SHOOTING RESULTS IN DOUBLE MURDER: The Coroner’s office has released the names of a 15 & 18 year old fatally shot Wednesday night. Malaki Trayvion Mazyck, 15 of Summerville; & Kenyon Johnson, 18 of Goose Creek, died in the shooting, Darnell Hartwell stated. Mazyck died Wednesday at the Brighton Park emergency room and Johnson died Thursday at another hospital. Berkeley County says the investigation began just after 9pm when authorities received a 911 call from the staff at the Brighton Park Emergency room for a possible shooting victim upon arrival they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Pictures and videos from the scene showed that investigators had taped off part of the hospital as they were looking at a vehicle.

Just a few days later, on March 11, U.S. Marshall’s arrested suspect Dejuan Marty Smith, 17, in “his hotel room at the Port Orlando Resort” in Florida.

He was transported from Florida to the Berkeley County jail earlier this week, according to one report.

Smith is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a deadly weapon during a violent crime and will stand trial as an adult. If Smith is convicted of the crimes, he could face life in prison.