Popular Disney Attraction Remains Closed With No Explanation

Disney Park Guests may be missing a thing currently.

A popular Walt Disney World Resort attraction is suffering an unexpected multi-day closure, remaining closed for a second-straight morning.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith did not open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday morning and remained closed throughout the day.

The popular dark coaster, which is known for its thrilling launch and exciting music, did not open this morning either. At this point, Disney World has given no explanation for its closure.

The attraction suffered an unexpected multi-day closure back in January but had been open regularly since that point.

Disney’s official description of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith reads:

Live Life in the Fast Lane Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.

What do you think of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s unexpected closures? Let us know in the comments!

