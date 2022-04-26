Iconic Disney Coaster Mysteriously Remains Closed Despite Selling Out Lightning Lane Reservations

An iconic attraction at Walt Disney World Resort didn’t open this morning and mysteriously remains closed with no explanation.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith did not open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning and has remained closed. The attraction suffered an unexpected multi-day closure back in January but has been open regularly since that point.

WDW Stats reported this morning that the attraction had experienced a delay this morning when the Disney Park opened and, at this point, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith remains closed, according to the My Disney Experience App.

While the attraction has yet to open, it should be noted that WDW Stats also notes that all Lightning Lane passes for the coaster have been given away. This means you can no longer make a reservation to get in the Lightning Lane for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster today.

All the Lightning Lane passes for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith have been given away. #HollywoodStudios #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyWorld

All the Lightning Lane passes for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith have been given away. #HollywoodStudios #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyWorld — WDW Stats (@WdwStats) April 26, 2022

Disney’s official description of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith reads:

Live Life in the Fast Lane Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.

If you love all things Disney, you’re going to love Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Head to the Chinese Theatre to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and then over to Toy Story Land for Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Slinky Dog Dash. After that, make sure you check out Sunset Boulevard and ride Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. You can get blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Don’t forget to check out Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and get ready for the return of Fantasmic!, the epic nighttime spectacular that is set to come back this year.

Have you been affected by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s closure today? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!