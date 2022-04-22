New Magical Features Coming to Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London

Visiting the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London is perhaps one of the best experiences a fan of the Harry Potter franchise could have.
The experience allows visitors to Step onto iconic sets like the Great Hall and Diagon Alley, spot their favorite props from the films, see the intricate detail hidden in every costume up close, discover how the special and visual effects teams made Harry and his friends fly, learn how magical creatures were brought to life on screen, and how their favorite sets were created, from technical drawings to scale models.
It was recently announced that visitors planning a trip to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour this summer would be able to experience a brand-new creature feature and that visitors should better prepare their earmuffs. The Mandrakes and Magical Creatures exhibition will spotlight how some beloved magical creatures were brought to life on the screen.
Related: Universal Allegedly Toned Down ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction
This new addition will open the glass doors of Professor Sprout’s greenhouse to receive fans for the very first time. This will be a well-known location for fans, as the greenhouse is being built by the original Harry Potter filmmakers to make visitors feel like they are truly stepping into Hogwarts.
And just like a Hogwarts student, visitors will be able to step into the greenhouse and pull out a potted Mandrake as part of an interactive display. Based on the scene in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, visitors will also recognize the Venomous Tentacula hanging from the ceiling as they walk through the greenhouse, so they are advised to stay alert on their visit.
Related: Should Universal Retaliate Against Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser?
The site also details the makeover will extend to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour backlot, which will soon house the fountain from the Hogwarts courtyard and a 1:3 scale version of the Weasley’s Burrow, which is described by the official Warner Bros. Studio Tour as follows:
The scale-model of the Weasleys’ burrow is an exciting addition to our backlot area as filmmaking fans will learn the camera trickery behind the external scenes of the family home, seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. During production, the Weasleys’ burrow took filmmakers 14 weeks to build but only six minutes to burn down in the iconic scene where the Death Eaters set the home ablaze.
Professor Sprout’s Greenhouse, the courtyard fountain, and the exterior of the Weasleys’ Burrow will be permanent additions to the Studio Tour.
The Mandrakes and Magical Creatures feature will open at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London from 1st July until 12th September 2022. Visitors can find more information and book their visit to this experience on the official Warner Bros. Studio Tour website.
Are you excited to visit this new addition to “The Making of Harry Potter” experience at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour? Let us know in the comments below!
If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!