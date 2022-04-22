New Magical Features Coming to Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London

Visiting the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London is perhaps one of the best experiences a fan of the Harry Potter franchise could have.

The experience allows visitors to Step onto iconic sets like the Great Hall and Diagon Alley, spot their favorite props from the films, see the intricate detail hidden in every costume up close, discover how the special and visual effects teams made Harry and his friends fly, learn how magical creatures were brought to life on screen, and how their favorite sets were created, from technical drawings to scale models.

It was recently announced that visitors planning a trip to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour this summer would be able to experience a brand-new creature feature and that visitors should better prepare their earmuffs. The Mandrakes and Magical Creatures exhibition will spotlight how some beloved magical creatures were brought to life on the screen.

This new addition will open the glass doors of Professor Sprout’s greenhouse to receive fans for the very first time. This will be a well-known location for fans, as the greenhouse is being built by the original Harry Potter filmmakers to make visitors feel like they are truly stepping into Hogwarts.

And just like a Hogwarts student, visitors will be able to step into the greenhouse and pull out a potted Mandrake as part of an interactive display. Based on the scene in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, visitors will also recognize the Venomous Tentacula hanging from the ceiling as they walk through the greenhouse, so they are advised to stay alert on their visit.