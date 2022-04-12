Massive Party Event Headlined By Maroon 5 Coming To Universal Orlando

Select Universal Orlando Resort Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy shorter lines and listen to the musical stylings of Maroon 5, among others, at this special party event.

Music After Dark will take place Thursday, August 25 through Saturday, August 27.

The event allows Guests who purchase a special package to stay onsite at a select Universal Orlando Resort hotel, enjoy an intimate concert performed by Maroon 5, and play in the Universal Parks after-hours.

Guests attending the event will check in on Thursday. There is a private, all-inclusive block party at Universal’s CityWalk beginning at 7:00 p.m. The next day, Guests can enjoy Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. before heading over to Universal Studios Florida for an intimate Maroon 5 concert from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. After the concert, Guests can enjoy Universal Studios Florida all the way until 1:00 a.m.

The official Music After Dark website describes the event this way:

Start off night 1 at the CityWalk Block Party, spend your mornings relaxing by the pool at your Universal Orlando hotel, your Friday afternoon after 2pm twisting and turning inside Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Friday night rocking out with Maroon 5 inside Universal Studios as you have the park all to yourself. Music After Dark, created and produced by EBG Presents, brings together the world’s top talent with their biggest fans. EBG specializes in travel and entertainment as a leading e-commerce solutions provider, and sells millions of tickets, experiences and hotel vacations annually. EBG also powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and operates a network of employer and membership-based platforms. EBG is a b2b2c company headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York, Orlando, Las Vegas and Austin. Learn more at www.ebgsolutions.com. For more information, please visit the official Music After Dark website.

