Kermit the Frog Turns Spaceship Earth Completely Green

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of celebrating Earth Month in a big way.

There are many festivities happening at Disney’s Animal Kingdom including from April 18 to 24, the Disney Park will host limited-time experiences including unique Disney character appearances, fun learning opportunities, specialty merchandise, themed food and beverage, a new Wilderness Explorer activity, and more.

But, it’s not just Disney’s Animal Kingdom that is celebrating Earth Month.

Kermit the Frog recently took over the Disney Parks TikTok account to give Walt Disney World Resort Guests a glimpse of a special Spaceship Earth.

The iconic attraction, located in EPCOT, was turned completely green in honor of Earth Month.

Of course, in addition to it serving as the icon for EPCOT, Spaceship Earth is also an incredible ride for Disney Guests to enjoy. Disney’s official description of Spaceship Earth reads:

Back to the Beginning Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible. Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond. All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction. Forward into Your Future Once you’ve returned to the present day, you’ll have a chance to design the kind of future you want to live in using the touch screen inside your vehicle. Answer several brief questions and get ready to see what your tomorrow looks like! The Story Behind the Spaceship It’s the flagship attraction of Epcot and the signature symbol of the park. To create the experience inside the iconic geosphere, Disney Imagineers assembled some of the world’s greatest talents. The all-star roster includes Academy Award® winner Judi Dench as the narrator and Emmy® winner Bruce Broughton, who conducted a 63-piece orchestra and 24-voice choir for his musical score. If you listen closely, you’ll notice that the music for each scene features styles and instruments appropriate to the era, transitioning seamlessly into the next—no small feat.

What do you think of Spaceship Earth turning green? Let us know in the comments!

