Inebriated Man Breaks Into Crocodile Enclosure Shocking Bystanders

An intoxicated man broke into a crocodile enclosure at Carpintero Lagoon in Tampico, Mexico, endangering his life and shocking everyone around him.

The inebriated man decided to jump the fence into the enclosure of a group of crocodiles despite bystanders trying to stop him. The man claimed crocodiles respected him and ignored the danger of the situation.

After jumping the fence, the man decided to take this dangerous act further and started kicking the animals, almost getting his leg bitten by one of them. “Don’t disrespect me because I am your king,” yelled the man at the crocodile.

According to witnesses, the man was not arrested by authorities and escaped the enclosure unharmed.

You can watch the video down below:

A man under the influence of drugs jumped the security barriers at Carpintero Lagoon, where crocodiles are located, bothering them and almost being bitten by one of them.

Un hombre bajo influencias de las drogas brincó las barreras de seguridad en la Laguna del Carpintero, donde se encuentran los cocodrilos, molestándolos y a punto de ser mordido por uno de ellos.#Tampico pic.twitter.com/5XN84wzVAh — Lo que pasa en Tampico (@que_tampico) April 11, 2022

Carpintero Lagoon is a natural park located near the Gulf of Mexico in Tampico, Mexico, and is home to several wild species, including white storks and crocodiles. The park offers guided boat tours that take Guests through several rivers and swamps that merge into this lagoon.

The park also offers several locations for Guests to enjoy recreational and physical activities, as well as a gallery of urban murals created by local artists and a market of local artisan crafts.

It is worth noting that, much like Floridian alligators, crocodiles are a dangerous species and should be respected to prevent any incidents, especially since the mating season is closing in for both species.

We have previously reported on the tips that gator experts have put in place so that you can feel safer and better prepared when coming in contact with a gator if that were to happen.

Alligators can be very territorial, and many are on the move looking for mates.

When water levels are low, this also puts alligators on the move.

Use extra caution in the morning or evening hours in shallow water, as alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge.

Stay away from alligators you see in the wild and do not feed them.

Remember, it is against the law in the State of Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

Report any alligator concerns by contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

