Family Of ICON Park Victim Takes Legal Action, “Worst Tragedy I’ve Ever Seen” Says Attorney

As the country continues to mourn the tragic death of the 14-year-old who fell to his death at a Florida theme park, the family is now in a position to take legal action.

The shocking and horrific death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson at ICON Park continues to evoke widespread confusion, anger, and sadness. It has been two weeks now since the teen fell to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall amusement ride in ICON Park and as state and police investigations into the tragedy remain ongoing, evidence continues to mount exposing possible recklessness in the ride’s operation.

The attraction, called Orlando FreeFall, opened in December 2021, priding itself on being the tallest free-standing drop tower on Earth. The ride would take up to 30 Guests 400 feet into the air before dropping them at about 75 mph.

Tyre Sampson, was visiting Orlando from Missouri on spring break when he, tragically, fell from his seat last week on March 25. While Haggard did not specify why or when the seats were adjusted, he told News 6 investigator Merris Badcock that Sampson had sat in one of the adjusted seats the night he fell from the ride.

As reported by WSWS, the family is gearing up to take legal action against the park. Attorneys representing Tyre’s parents visited ICON Park Tuesday morning and said the family plans on filing a negligence and liability lawsuit in the coming weeks against the companies that are tied to the boy’s death.

Attorney Ben Crump told reporters the case was being handled as a “thorough investigation into the tragic killing of this 14-year-old child who should have never been killed.”. He also went on to say the cell phone footage of the incident was the “worst tragedy captured on video that I’ve ever seen,”

We previously covered how the ride had been recently altered just before the incident, as discussed by Michael Haggard, the attorney representing the family.

“This is a ride that is absolutely unique,” Haggard said. “In North America, there is an identical ride up at Dollywood that has the option to tilt forward, and it does not. They do not allow it. They do not operate it that way.” Dollywood also has a ride manufactured by the same company as the Orlando Freefall. Haggard says the Dollywood ride also has an extra seat belt as a backup to the initial safety harness. Dollywood has shut down its attraction at the moment, in lieu of the tragedy.

“[The owners of Orlando Freefall] have a weight restriction that is not disclosed to anyone. That is truly amazing because when you start talking about going 75 mph, from 430 feet to an almost sudden stop when you’re tilted, the biggest risk we can all think of gravity is weight,” he said. “They did nothing to disclose that whatsoever,” Haggard said.

As more information comes out, we will continue to monitor this heartbreaking situation.