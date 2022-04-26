Parents Speak Out After Suing Theme Park For Son’s Death, “Just Get Rid of It”

As the world continues to be shocked by the tragedy that occurred in the Orlando theme park, the family affected by the incident is now speaking out.

As shared in a story from The Orlando Sentinel, the family of Tyre Sampson is now speaking out after the tragic incident at ICON Park.

The parents of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who tragically died after falling off the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, spoke out Tuesday after their lawyers filed a lawsuit against the Park and the Slingshot Group. Sampson’s mother spoke about the ride, wishing it would get completely removed.

“Just get rid of it altogether. It’s just too big of a risk,” Nekia Dodd told reporters in St. Louis, joined by her lawyer Michael Haggard. Dodd also appeared on Good Morning America the same morning, the first time she has spoken out about her son’s death.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday by Sampson’s lawyers Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard. This lawsuit comes just about a month after Tyre fell to his death. The Orlando Free Fall is quite a terrifying ride, dropping Guess a whopping 430 feet high at up to 75 mph, making it the tallest drop tower in the world.

The suit also accuses operators of adjusting and tampering with safety sensors on the ride’s harnesses on certain seats allowing them to open to “almost double” the normal range. It was reported last week that the ride operator made changes to the attraction which left it in an “unsafe” condition.

What’s even more shocking is the fact that while Tyre was 380 pounds, he was still let on the ride. The attraction only had a 287-pound limit detailed in the operations manual published by the ride’s manufacturer.

The shocking and horrific death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson at ICON Park continues to evoke widespread confusion, anger, and sadness. At this time, no criminal charges have been brought forth but a police investigation is ongoing.

This horrible incident has made theme parks across the country and legislators alike take a hard look at their own safety measures for Guests. In Tennessee, Dollywood closed its drop tower attraction, Drop Line, out of an abundance of caution because the ride was made by the same manufacturer that constructed Orlando FreeFall.

In addition, many Florida lawmakers are looking to make changes that would affect theme parks across the state, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and many more.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update our readers.