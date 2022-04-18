Guests Cause “Chaos” After Setting Off Gender Reveal Flares In Disney

Recently, one Guest shared their rather annoying and possibly dangerous encounter while at one of the Disney Resorts.

While many may think of a trip to the Disney Parks as the most magical and perfect vacation ever, sometimes you will encounter some not-so-great Guests and experiences. From long lines to rude Guests, you should always be prepared to face anything and everything when at the Disney Parks.

Recently, one Guest shared their quite startling situation when at Disneyland Paris recently. The Guest shared the statement below which can be found on Reddit:

Walking back from the main park and hears lots of shouting and banging, seen a ton of smoke and wondered wtf was going on, walked round to the front of the Disneyland Hotel to find a couple doing a gender reveal and letting off those big coloured smoke flare things (can’t remember the name). If you wanna do stuff like that do it at your own house, not at Disneyland where your little show causes chaos for people trying to get through security into the park

The Guest claims that this situation caused chaos for security and Guests wanting to get into the Resort.

Users in the comments were shocked that these Guests were allowed to bring in something like this into the Resort, even if it was at the hotel. One user asked if these Guests were trying to start another wildfire with their gender reveal. Another agreed, asking if this was an actual fire hazard that Disney should have been concerned about.

While startling, it was ultimately revealed to the Guest that these people were doing a gender reveal party/event while at Disney. Of course, how the Guests went about revealing their child’s gender was not in accordance with Disney’s rules, especially not with the loud noises and smoke as this could be potentially dangerous to any Guests within the area.

More on rules for Guests visiting Disneyland Paris:

Visitor Behaviour: Theft, public disorder, verbal and physical violence, insults or racial taunts, cheating, fraud, drunken or indecent behaviour, malevolence, violations of safety regulations and these Park access rules, or other socially unacceptable behaviour, may lead Euro Disney Associés S.A.S. to take the necessary action including informing the police, filing a complaint or removing the visitor from the Park(s) without any sort of compensation, refund or claim. For safety reasons, reckless running is not allowed.

For the safety, comfort and enjoyment of all visitors, please keep the Parks and their facilities clean. Group picnics which require specific equipment (cool box, tables, and containers) are not allowed inside the Parks. For your convenience, a specific picnic area is located between our parking lot and the Park entrance.

For the safety and comfort of all, we ask that visitors do not eat, drink, and take flash photography or film with lighting in the attractions or their queue lines.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Have you ever experienced something like this while at Disney?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!