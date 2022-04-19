Police Swarm Disney Hotel After Reports of Potential Near Drowning

There was a discussion online after one concerned Guest asked why a certain Disney World Resort pool was closed and surrounded by police.

In a Reddit post, one concerned Guest asked if anyone knew why the pool closed at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge last night. The user asked if anyone knew what was going on, saying, “Anybody know what happened at the Wilderness Lodge pool tonight? The pool was closed a few hours early tonight and theres a few cops and leaders in the pool area”.

In the comment sections, one user who claims they were listening in on the emergency call stated the following:

Near drowning. Call came in at 9:13 to OCSO, but Reedy Creek FD doesn’t have their radio or logs available to the public, so that’s all I know. I’m a local emergency stringer/photographer (fancy way of saying I like fire trucks) so I track stuff like that closely. As I’m typing this, OCSO is still showing it as an active call, so it was more than likely a pediatric victim. Pediatric anything = much longer investigation since foul play/negligence are always possibilities. The Floridays’ Resort pool on I-Drive has calls like this often enough that it has a reputation with firefighters. Like it’s a monthly thing that Station 56 gets a drowning call there.

This is the only information we have regarding this situation at the moment, but once more is revealed we will continue to add more to our story. We hope that all Guests are safe and healthy and if the above statement is true, that the Guest in question is able to once again enjoy their vacation.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge has two pools at the Resort including Copper Creek Springs Pool and Boulder Ridge Cove Pool, and is a boat ride away from Magic Kingdom.

Escape to the rustic majesty of America’s Great Northwest. Inspired by turn-of-the-century National Park lodges, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge celebrates American craftsmanship and honors the beauty of the untamed wilderness. Soak in the splendor of the great outdoors, from nature trails through pine forests to rocking chairs that overlook a murmuring creek. Inside, discover towering totem poles, headdresses and more, and enjoy the rustic elegance of the stone hearth and roaring fireplace.

Have you ever experienced something like this?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!