Disney “Warns” Guests Not to Overdo It on New Beverage

Walt Disney World Resort recently announced that it would be introducing more Pixar offerings in the Disney Parks for a limited time to celebrate Disney Pixar’s newest film Turning Red (2022).

The celebration includes special merchandise, food, and other offerings across several Disney Parks and lasts through the month of May.

Recently, Disney Parks took to TikTok to “warn” Disney Park Guests not to overdo it when taking in the new drink Pand-Ade.

But maybe we like this new us. ❤️ #Disney #DisneyParks#DisneyWorld #EPCOT #Canada #TurningRed #RedPanda #Drink

Pand-Ade, a coconut-pomegranate Lemonade with Pomegranate Boba pearls, is a limited edition drink offered at EPCOT. The drink is $6.50 and while it most likely won’t actually turn you into a panda, it is certainly delicious.

Disney and Pixar’s official description of Turning Red reads:

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter – an unfortunate reality for a teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Talk about panda-monium!

