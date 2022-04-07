Disney Parks Entangled In Possible Felony After Engaging in “Cultural Appropriation”

As Disney continues to find itself on an island surrounded by the waters of controversy, another storm of backlash may already be brewing.

Everyone knows that a long day at the Disney Parks is better than a short day at work. But you can only walk around Main Street, U.S.A., or Tomorrowland so much until it becomes unbearable to take another step.

Here’s where Disney’s newest experience comes in. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at Disneyland Resort now hosts the Tenaya Stone Spa, which is a beautiful space for those looking to relax and unwind after a long day in Disneyland. But recently, the integrity of this new spa has been put into question with one reporter getting a “something is very wrong here” feeling from it.

The Tenaya Stone Spa, which spans a whopping 6,000 square feet officially opened on September 16, 2021, and offers jaw-dropping details and amenities.

However, in a clear, concise, and highly critical report from Deanne Revel at Fodor’s, the origins of a supposedly sacred rock are in question along with ethical decisions made by Disney. If certain claims are true, Disney could possibly face some serious consequences. The specifics of the controversy involve when, where, and how the stone, which lays at the center of the spa, was acquired.

The report is filled to the brim with nothing but respect for indigenous people groups and outlines details regarding the stone and culture surrounding it. Upon reading the report further, Disney may have even committed a felony by including the Tenaya Stone that stands at the center. As stated in the report, to the Miwuk tribal members from which the stone originates, the real issue goes beyond cultural appropriation and leans more toward “cultural theft”.

It should be incredibly apparent that The Walt Disney Company is already dealing with multiple controversies with its stance on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill being highly criticized. Disney also recently faced backlash after a cheer group performed an incredibly racist and offensive show at Walt Disney World.

Interestingly enough, when asked if any proceeds from the spa would go back to Indigenous people as a way to “make up” for the missing stone, Disney didn’t answer.

Needless to say, the last thing Disney needs is more controversy, but as shown in the report from Revel, it looks like we may be on the eve of another big story breaking. Be sure to check out the incredibly-well written report here. For more info on Disney’s Tenaya Stone Spa, click here.

