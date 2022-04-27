Disney Reveals Major Update For Haunted Mansion Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly making changes and this time, a major update is coming to a beloved attraction at Magic Kingdom.

As part of Disney’s Halfway to Halloween celebration, Disney Parks unveiled two new offerings that are sure to be major hits, only available for those who purchase Disney Genie+.

First stop: The 5th Dimension. Sort of. Get your subdued smiles and gloomy glares ready. There’s a storm brewing near the Hollywood Tower Hotel!

The newest Disney PhotoPass Lens launches today, and it’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time to Halloween night, 1939. Tip: When using this Lens, go far enough down Sunset Boulevard to hear the shrieks of those onboard the attraction (if I’m riding, you won’t even have to get that close). It really adds to the mood.

This Lens is available to use only on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios through the My Disney Experience app with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service.*

In addition to the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror new photo lens, Disney also unveiled a major update coming to Haunted Mansion that is sure to enhance your experience with the 999 happy haunts.

Starting today, all foolish mortals materializing onboard this attraction at Magic Kingdom Park will notice that your photo will have a new look. As they’re known to do, the grim grinning ghosts are coming out to socialize – in the dead space of your photo! And if you ride this attraction about 10+ times each visit, you’ll also notice that each time you ride, a different ghost might follow you home. Disney PhotoPass Service utilizes lightning to help capture photos onboard. So for those of you who constantly wonder where the camera is on this attraction, let that be your clue.

Remember, there’s no photo preview wall at the exit of this attraction where you can link your photo, so there are two options to have it automatically linked to your Disney account while riding:

Use your mobile device. Enable Bluetooth® for the My Disney Experience app before riding, ensure you’ve logged into the app sometime earlier that day, and keep your device out of low power mode. Then just put your device in your pocket or bag while you enjoy the ride.**

Wear a MagicBand that’s linked to your Disney account. If you plan to reuse a MagicBand from a previous visit, click here for a few tips about your Disney PhotoPass experience.

Disney unveiled that this update at the Haunted Mansion is the first in their ongoing efforts to enhance onboard photos at some of your favorite Walt Disney World Resort attractions.

Disney’s official description of Haunted Mansion reads:

A Spirited Tour

The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!

What do you think of these enhancements to the hitchhiking ghosts portion of Haunted Mansion? Let us know in the comments!

