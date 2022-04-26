Disney Guest Denied in Attempt to Kiss Character

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its iconic attractions, but there’s plenty more to experience at the Disney Parks than just the rides.

The Disney Parks are now phasing back into non-distanced character meet and greets, meaning that Guests now have an opportunity to hug some of their favorite characters and even get autographs from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Disney Pixar pals, Disney Princesses, Marvel characters, and much more.

TikTok user @_disney._stuff_ recently shared a video of a Disney Park Guest that proposed to Drizella, one of Cinderella’s stepsisters.

Drizella wasn’t feeling the kiss #disney #disneyland #cinderella #ladytremaine #castmember #magickingdom #disneytiktok #disneyparks #drizella

After putting the ring on her finger, the Guest went in for a kiss, but it was clear Drizella was not feeling the kiss. They laughed it off and moved on, but the situation was certainly somewhat awkward!

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

What do you think of this interaction with the Disney Park Guest and Drizella? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!