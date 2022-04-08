Disney Erases Reopening Date For Expedition Everest, Closure Now Indefinite

It seems one shut down Disney ride will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time after we noticed Disney recently made some changes to its website.

While Expedition Everest was previously expected to reopen in April after its refurbishment was extended, it now seems as though Disney is not certain when exactly the attraction will come back online. We noticed that any mention of a reopening date has been scrubbed off the official Walt Disney World website:

Previously the site noted that “From January 4 through mid-April 2022, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will be closed for refurbishment”, but now it seems as though the closure is set on an indefinite schedule.

Many Guests were hoping that since the attraction would be down for such a long period that this meant Disney would fix the illustrious Yeti, which so many wish to see swinging at them once again while they speed through the forbidden mountain. But, Disney has noted that the Yeti is not the reason for the refurbishment, so it seems that “disco Yeti” will be sticking around for quite some time.

Check out our ultimate guide on the ride here.

More on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Yeti or Not, Here He Comes! Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

A Word of Warning Some parts of Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain may be scary for children. This attraction features loud noises, fast drops, high speeds, dark places and frightening creature effects.

Have you missed Expedition Everest?