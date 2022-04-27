Disney Character Sneaks Up Behind Guest, Hilariously Terrifies Them

Some of the most magical experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort happen off the rides.

The Disney Parks are now phasing back into non-distanced Disney character meet and greets, meaning that Guests now have an opportunity to hug some of their favorite characters and even get autographs from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Disney Pixar pals, Disney Princesses, Marvel characters, Star Wars characters, and much more.

One of the most beloved characters to meet at Disney World is none other than Winnie the Pooh.

Pooh has been seen wandering in an open field at EPCOT quite a bit in the last few months and even with non-distanced character interactions returning, he can still be seen there often. However, it seems one Disney Park Guest wasn’t expecting him.

TikTok user @fangirl.since.2008 posted a video of a hilarious encounter between a Guest and Winnie the Pooh.

As you can see in the video, the Guest is leaned up against the railing at EPCOT unaware that Pooh Bear is sneaking up right behind them. Winnie the Pooh gets literally inches away from the Guest before they notice and hilarity ensues.

Some of Disney’s most cherished characters have entered the public domain and perhaps the most popular among those are the Winnie the Pooh characters that originally appeared in the books written by A.A. Milne. The characters, based on Milne’s son Christopher Robin and his stuffed animals, include Pooh Bear, Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet, Kanga, and Roo.

