Disney App Deletes Guest’s Park Tickets Days Before Honeymoon

If you are going to Walt Disney World, be sure to double-check your tickets in the My Disney Experience app as some Guests have reported issues.

Recently, we reported on multiple Guests facing issues regarding the Disney Park Pass reservation system. One of the newer additions to the Walt Disney World Resort, after Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened have been that Disney Park Passes are now needed to enter a Park. Gone are the days of purchasing a Disney Park ticket and strolling into the Park of your choice, now, reservations must be made on your My Disney Experience.

Although the Parks are crowded, the Parks are still operating under a reduced capacity. At the moment, Disney will not release what that number is, but it is likely in the higher range as shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are back. Guests must still collect and obtain a Disney Park Pass to enter a theme park, and as we noted, those do not seem to be going anywhere soon, as you can currently make Park Passes through to 2024.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. At the conference. McCarthy noted a few things that piqued the interest of many Disney fans. Aside from stating that character meet and greets would be returning soon, which we now know to be April 18, she also stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal.

It seems that Disney is “managing things differently now” as they can track how many Guests are expected to be in each Park which assists with crowd management as well as staffing and demand for each day. It seems Disney is doing so to think of the Guest experience as they do “not want to have the parks bursting at the seams”, and by having reduced capacity, Guests can have a more enjoyable time.

The downfall to this is that before, Guests rarely had to deal with an “at capacity” Park, especially if it was not a holiday, but now, Disney Park Passes are flying off the shelves! We recently reported that during one week in March when many students are out of school, Disney is nearly already at full capacity which eliminates the option to visit pretty quickly.

Now, the conversation is continuing as it seems more Guests are having complications when it comes to booking Disney Park Passes. Over the past few weeks, Disney World has been swarmed with Guests as spring break ensues, and with that demand has come many at-capacity days at Walt Disney World.

Although the Disney World website will prompt Guests to make their Disney Park Pass reservations when staying at Walt Disney World, it will not force you to do so, and it seems that some Guests are realizing what they must do too late, after the Park Passes they desire are gone.

Many Guests are also finally now able to go on their Disney vacation that they scheduled before the pandemic hit, which is seemingly causing some systematic issues. One Disney Guest stated that they no longer had a valid ticket for their Park Pass Reservation on the app:

I’ve had the tickets booked for literally three years – as part of a package with a hotel room at POFQ. Made park pass reservations, ADRs etc with no issue. Just woke up to 14 emails (it’s a 2 week trip) telling me I no longer have a valid ticket for entry on my park pass days. Went into MDE and under linked tickets I can only see my partners ticket (booked at the same time on the same booking), not mine. I tried the in app chat, but it’s closed right now (I’m guessing due to the time difference). Anyone have any idea what might be going on? I’m getting married on Friday so I’ve got a lot going on and don’t really have time to spend 4 hours on hold to speak to somebody.

In the end, the Guest was able to call Disney and after four hours, speak with a Cast Member who was able to sort the issue with a supervisor. It seems an explanation for the issue was never provided. This serves as a good reminder to always double-check before leaving for a Disney vacation, as glitches such as this may occur.

