Disney Allegedly Brings Lawsuit On TikToker After Videos Go Viral

The Walt Disney Company is known for its magical creations, including what can be seen at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Disney Pixar is home to many unique creations including Toy Story (1995), Monsters Inc. (2001), The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), Finding Nemo (2003), Turning Red (2022), Soul (2020), Cars (2006), and many more.

These characters and films are represented in Disney Parks throughout the world and give Guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the magic.

TikToker @ninefivegarage recently shared a video where they alleged they were being sued by Disney.

The TikToker has created a one-of-a-kind Lightning McQueen masterpiece that looks just like the one in the Disney Pixar film. He says that Disney is challenging him because his car looks too much like the character in the movie. However, the video was posted on April Fools Day which has many believing it is just a joke, rather than an actual lawsuit or a cease-and-desist letter.

It should be noted, though, that Disney is very protective of its intellectual property and many businesses, as well as creators, receive cease-and-desist letters each year for using those IPs.

Lightning McQueen can be seen at Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. He and the gang can also be seen at Cars Land in Disneyland Resort at Disney California Adventure.

What do you think of this potential Disney lawsuit? Let us know in the comments.

