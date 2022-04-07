Happy Holidays, everyone! As the weather starts to cool, Disney begins ramping up holiday preparations. From Halloween parties to “snoap” on Main Street, U.S.A., the holiday flare is contagious! This year, for 2022, Dapper Day is celebrating its first Walt Disney World Resort Holiday outing in December. Don’t miss out on the festive fun!

Dapper Day Secures First Holiday Dates

Gather your peppermint stripes and prep your reindeer ears! Dapper Day has gone to the elves this year. After snubbing Magic Kingdom for the first time in forever, Dapper Day seems to be making up for it with holiday dates. Join the stylish crew on December 10 and 11, 2022 by dressing up a little, or a lot! Celebrations will take place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

Disney Guests looking to join the Dapper Day fun are everywhere! You don’t need to join a group or sign up anywhere. Simply purchase your own Disney Park ticket and secure a Park Pass Reservation and “don you now, your gay apparel!” (That’s Christmas song lingo for best dress!) If you are an active or retired service member, Dapper Day encourages your dress uniforms, so Guests can appreciate you!

New to Dapper Day? We have you covered with the Complete Guide to Dapper Day. Each weekend the unofficial event it held, Dapper Day gives artistic and retro stylings a front and center seat for those looking to enjoy a day at the Disney Parks. Anyone can join in the fun! Originally conceived in 2011 by its founder, Justin Jorgensen, Dapper Day is, “best known for producing events that let you “step out in style” at museums, parks, and other destinations.” Oftentimes, Dapper enthusiasts can secure discounted Disney Resort hotel reservations by visiting their home website.

This holiday season, Dapper Day is skipping the steamy fall and is headed straight for the cool of December (honestly, it can be hot in Florida, this time of year, so please check the weather!). Saturday, December 10, 2022, will be held at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the home of the Citizens of Hollywood. The next day, the Dapper crew can be spotted in sartorial vestments at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Will you be attending Dapper Day’s first holiday outing? Leave us a comment below with what you’ll be wearing!