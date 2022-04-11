You Can Now Live In Betty White’s Home

Betty White (The Golden Girls, Hot In Cleveland, The Proposal) passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 99 on the morning of Friday, December 31, 2021 — just a few days before what would have been her 100th birthday.

Now, months after the Mary Tyler Moore Show actress passed away, her house is on the market.

Betty White‘s former residence, which is located in Carmel, California, is currently up for sale, with a listing price of $7,950,000. The home features four bedrooms, four and a half baths, and 0.28 acre(s).

According to the official listing by Sothebys Realty, the home is described as:

Meander through your storybook garden in Carmel, one of America’s stunning jewels, as you gaze at the horizon from your rare, oceanfront estate. Situated on sought-after Ribera Road, this mid-century masterpiece displays panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room, thanks to the genius of architect Richard Hicks. Infused with an effervescent energy, this three-story manor offers a parade of serene moments from outdoor decks, discrete spaces lush with blooms, and through generous windows that showcase the majesty of land meeting sea. Step through the back gate to put your toes in the sand, or choose from an assortment of walking trails throughout the elegantly understated Carmel Meadows neighborhood. Here, paradise is yours.

One of the major features in this home are the giant windows throughout. The living room, kitchen and numerous bedrooms all have wall to wall windows, which allow you to take in the beautiful views from anywhere inside the home.

The living room also features a beautiful fireplace with stone walls, creating a cozy and comfy atmosphere. You can check out more of the listing’s photos below.

