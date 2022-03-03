Woman Forbids Child From Visiting Disneyland Due to Photo Policy

Disney has a large number of ways that they are able to track what Guests enter their Park, and to ensure that each ticket is used for one singular Guest, and not being passed off to allow multiple people to enter through one ticket.

At Walt Disney World, facial recognition was being tested for a while, however fingerprint scans are the way they system typically operates. If you are scanning your Disney ticket for the first time, you will place a finger on the fingerprint scanner, and that will be your source of confirmation for the rest of your trip. This means Guests will always have to scan that same finger to enter Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Annual Passes work in a similar way, where after the first scan, Disney will always require the same fingerprint.

During COVID-19 we saw the fingerprint scan removed for health and safety reasons, as it became a highly used touchpointW. However, we have now seen the feature return for months. Other theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort utilize this same system. At Disneyland, things are a little different, as Guests must have their photo taken upon first use of their ticket.

This creates a similar safety net for Disneyland, allowing Cast Members to have a visual of who the ticket belongs to. These photos are not used for public reasons, but not everyone seemingly enjoys the Disneyland method of Guest authentication. One mother took to social media to post that she did not feel comfortable bringing her kids to Disneyland for that reason. One Redditor posted a screenshot of the conversation which stated:

Theme park (specifically Disneyland) question. We have an issue with them taking our kids picture upon entering the Resort. I understand it is because they want to make sure it is the same person re-enters if and when you leave the Park, but I am wondering if there is any way around it? Know anyone who I can contact? My four-year-old really wants to go for her birthday, but we really feel this is an invasion of our privacy. Is there a theme park that doesn’t have that policy?

For California locals, finding a Park without that policy is tough as it is the norm at Disneyland, Six Flags, and Knott’s Berry Farm. Interestingly enough, Disney Guests and fans were responding to the thread bringing up the point that if a child goes missing, having a current photo of what they look like, and are wearing from that day can be very helpful. Children go missing at Disneyland quite often as it is a big and busy Park, so photos like that could actually benefit Guests.

One worry this woman may have had been that the photos could be sold to another company for facial recognition purposes, however, if Disney were to ever do that it would have to be disclosed in their Terms and Conditions. From the responses, it seems that the majority of Guests do not have this same concern or worry when entering the Disney Parks, but it does seem likely that biometric scanning may take over at Disneyland one day, as it is a much faster process.

I have spent longer time entering Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in the past when multiple groups ahead of me had to all get their photos taken. Biometric scanning would be more efficient in that circumstance.

What are your thoughts on the photo process at Disneyland Resort?

