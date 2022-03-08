You Can Walk Around Disney Theme Parks to Support Ukraine

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you undoubtedly know how many steps per day you take at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and other Disney properties around the globe.

Some Guests have even used walking around Disney Parks as a weight loss tactic because they get so many steps in every time they visit!

Now, people who wish to support the war effort in the Ukraine can do so by doing nothing more than walking around their favorite Disney theme parks.

The Conqueror Virtual Challenges is offering a “Stand With Ukraine” challenge that donates money to humanitarian organizations for every step you take — that adds up quickly if you’re taking 20,000 steps per day at Magic Kingdom!

Details about the challenge read:

You can contribute to support the International Red Cross and Save the Children Ukraine that help civilians caught up in the midst of war or fleeing Ukraine. This challenge is digital-only (no medal) and highlights the stunning architecture and major landmarks of Kyiv, in order to honor this incredible city. By signing up, you will get access to:

36mi (58km)

9 Virtual postcards

Full Coverage Street View

Custom completion certificate

Join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in their fight against President Vladimir Putin’s Russian invaders by clicking here.

Details About runDisney

The Conqueror Challenge is the perfect activity for any runDisney enthusiast looking for a way to support Europe’s war effort from home.

runDisney is officially described as:

A runDisney race is anything but ordinary. With us, you’ll move with magic through Disney Parks all over the world. Become part of adventures that could take you under the sea, through classic enchantment and into a springtime of surprises. And with everything from Kids Adventures to a full marathon, Disney Characters, live entertainment and commemorative Disney finisher’s medals all await. Related: Magic Kingdom to Host Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga For runDisney Event

The official website also notes that there are events for family members of all ages:

Join us on a race through the Disney Parks—from marathons, half marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks to Kids Adventures and multi-race challenges. Whether you’re a beginner, a seasoned marathoner or somewhere in between, you’re in for an amazing run!

Are you going to join this Conqueror Challenge to help the Ukraine?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!