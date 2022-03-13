Universal Team Member Allegedly Threatens Guests Over Phone Usage

Universal Orlando Resort is home to epic attractions and awesome experiences.

From themed islands like Marvel Super Hero Island, Toon Lagoon, Jurassic Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure to iconic and thrilling attractions like Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, RockIt, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone at Universal Orlando.

In a recent Reddit thread, one Universal Guest said they experienced a strange incident where a Team Member continuously came over the intercom to tell Guests to put their phones away.

They were not riding the ride, but the message allegedly continued until they put their phone away on the outside.

“While my wife rode Accelatron with my son, I hung out on the side with our 6 mo daughter and recorded them on my phone. Pretty early into the ride I noticed the ride operator telling people to put their phones away,” User U/disneythrowaway0319 said. “After she repeated herself I started looking around and didn’t see anyone with their phone out on the ride. She then said she was gonna stop the ride if phones weren’t put away so I looked over at her and could swear she was looking at me. I had already recorded what I wanted to, stopped the recording, and put my phone down. I didn’t hear her say anything about phones again that ride.”

More Universal Orlando Guests said they also experienced similar situations where Team Members allegedly threatened to “stop the ride” if phones were not put away.

“I rode a few days ago and the same thing happened,” User U/rollerCoast11 said. “The operator said to put phones away and that they’ll stop the ride but I tried to look around while I was spinning and couldn’t see any phones.”

Universal Orlando Resort has a policy against phone usage on attractions and Guests will be asked to put their smartphones and devices away before boarding. Team Members maintain this policy to keep Guests safe and ensure that articles aren’t lost or destroyed.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Storm Force Accelatron reads:

Spin Faster to Summon Storm’s Power. The evil Magneto is plotting to take over the world. If Storm can harness enough thunder and lightning, she can blast him into oblivion. Board Professor Xavier’s power generator and spin as fast as you can. The faster you go, the more thunder and lightning you’ll create. The fate of the planet is literally in your hands.

The popular attraction Revenge of the Mummy is currently undergoing massive refurbishments and is not set to reopen until late summer 2022. In addition, Shrek 4-D recently closed permanently and its rumored replacement is a Minions-themed attraction that will feature VillainCon from the beloved movie Minions (2015).

Even with these two attractions closed, Universal Orlando Resort is still full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. You can experience Diagon Alley and venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Guests can enjoy Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

