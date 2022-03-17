Universal Has More Damage To Fix, Construction Is Underway On Defunct Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has been extremely busy over the past several months.

All three water rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges– have undergone scheduled maintenance, with Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges the final one yet to reopen. In addition, a new bus loop is being constructed for Universal Orlando Resort hotel Guests, Poseidon’s Fury just reopened after a two-year closure, and Revenge of the Mummy is currently undergoing major refurbishments and isn’t set to reopen until late summer 2022.

If that weren’t enough, construction has now officially begun on what was formerly Shrek 4-D.

The beloved attraction closed down for good this past January and a Minions-themed attraction featuring a moving walkway with the storyline being set to VillainCon is rumored to be taking over the space.

However, we previously reported that there had been some issues with the exterior of the building and it seems those have now been amplified.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared photos of the updated exterior damage to what once was the Shrek 4-D building.

A look at an area of the evolving issue of rain water seeping into the exterior of the former Shrek 4D building.

A look at an area of the evolving issue of rain water seeping into the exterior of the former Shrek 4D building. pic.twitter.com/QFQTjuonhO — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 17, 2022

As you can see, those bubbles from the rain damage are getting larger and becoming more prevalent. That means that the construction timeline will now have to factor this into the equation, which could set back the opening of the new attraction by several months depending on the extent of the damage before it is fixed.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. You can experience Diagon Alley and venture into Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Guests can enjoy Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

What do you think of the lighthouse at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’ where you can experience rides like ‘Harry Potter’ and the Escape from Gringotts and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?