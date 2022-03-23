Universal Fans Beg For a ‘Rise of the Resistance’ Style Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions including rides like Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, but that doesn’t mean that fans love every single ride in the Universal Parks.

Many Universal Orlando fans have noted over the last couple of years how many of the attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have become too “screen-based.”

Fast & Furious: SuperCharged, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, and Transformers: The Ride 3D were all relatively recent additions to the theme parks and they all have one common denominator: Screens.

As a matter of fact, many Universal Orlando fans have noted how Skull Island: Reign of Kong and Fast & Furious: SuperCharged are essentially the same ride with a different IP and how Transformers: The Ride 3D is essentially the same ride– even with the same vehicle– as The Amazing Adventure of Spider-Man.

In a recent Reddit thread, many Universal Orlando Resort fans begged for some diversity in the attractions and said they were hoping Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance over at Walt Disney World Resort might inspire technology for the future.

“As we have started to see recently people are getting tired of screen-based attractions,” User U/Finnthehoomannn. “Flops like FF Supercharged solidified this view, and Kong as well as many rides solely to see the practical kong animatronic (so impressive). After seeing the popularity of the Rise of the Resistance, a majority practical set attraction, will we see the rise of more practical set-based rides in Universal as well? (I sure hope so).”

User U/Unlikely_Internal said the rides weren’t just “boring,” but also “nauseating.”

“I hope so too. Every new non-coaster ride has relied super heavily on screens and I find them boring and a little nauseating. It feels like so many of the rides are becoming the same.”

Since adding the screen-based Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, it does seem that Universal Orlando has begun to make changes in its ride types. The next two attractions built were coasters in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World Velocicoaster, but it will be interesting to see what the Resort does when it constructs a new dark ride in the future.

The first glimpse of this will most likely be at the Epic Universe, which is currently under construction.

Would you like to see Universal Orlando Resort make a change to its dark rides?

