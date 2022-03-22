Universal Guest Pushes Child Out The Way At Popular Meet and Greet

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its thrilling attractions, but that doesn’t mean that the attractions are the only thing to experience.

There is something for everyone at Universal Orlando– whether you’re the thrill-rider, you’re looking for world-class entertainment, or if you’re looking for family-friendly experiences, including meet and greets– and it can all be experienced at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

However, that does not mean that every moment happens just as it should.

A recent incident at Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure showed a Universal Orlando Guest pushing aside a child during a distanced character meet and greet with The Grinch.

TikTok user @seckcmofo shared a video where Maddy, who later revealed herself to be a minor on a trip to Orlando, was interacting with The Grinch. It seems she might have been standing in front of a stroller and a Universal Orlando Guest grabbed her to push her aside.

It’s important to remember to be courteous to everyone when visiting Universal Orlando Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Placing hands on another Guest is not allowed in any form and can result in expulsion from the Park and even more.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Dr. Seuss Character Zone reads:

Meet a Crew of Storybook Characters. See some of your most beloved Dr. Seuss characters in person, including The Cat in the Hat™, Sam I Am, Thing One™ and Thing Two™, and The Grinch™.

In addition, Universal Orlando is in the midst of constructing Epic Universe– Universal’s newest and largest theme park-– that should be completed and ready to open in 2025.

What do you think of this incident at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

