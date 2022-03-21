Universal ‘Jurassic Park’ Experience Closed For Two Years Finally Available

If you visit Universal’s Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort, you’ll be treated to an immersive experience that includes plenty of epic thrills to enjoy.

While it’s easy to be engulfed in the stunning attractions, there is much more to see and do at Universal Orlando than just ride the rides. One of the most popular experiences outside of the rides at Universal is located in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Camp Jurassic is an interactive playground that is fun for all ages. Located across from Jurassic Park River Adventure and in the same section as Pteranodon Flyers, Camp Jurassic allows Guests to explore a mega recreation area with multiple levels that includes caves, water features, suspension bridges, dinosaur-capture nets.

Though the area has been open for more than a year now, it has still been under major construction.

Just recently, however, it seems that more of the experience is now available for Universal Guests to enjoy. Twitter user @glyxywinterghost shared that the nets are now open at Camp Jurassic.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL THE CAMP JURASSIC NETS ARE REOPEN I REPEAT THE CAMP JURASSIC NETS ARE REOPEN.

In January, Inside the Magic explored Camp Jurassic and reported that the nets were being restrung, but were still closed to the public as work continued. You can see a picture of the construction area below:

With the nets reopened, it seems the final piece for the area to be completely finished will be the net bridges inside the caves. Those have been closed for more than two years, but it would seem that these will soon be on the docket for renovations.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Camp Jurassic reads:

Unleash Your Inner Explorer. This mega recreation area is a multi-level prehistoric playground where kids can have mammoth-sized fun. Explore dark caves and amber mines, climb dinosaur-capture nets and negotiate swaying suspension bridges as the ground rumbles with the roar of dinosaurs.

In addition, Universal Orlando is in the midst of constructing Epic Universe– Universal’s newest and largest theme park-– that should be completed and ready to open in 2025.

Do you enjoy visiting Camp Jurassic at Universal Orlando Resort?

