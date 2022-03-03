Disney Resort Pool Left Gutted and Destroyed as Big Changes Ensue

One of the best things about the Disney Parks is that they are never complete. Disney is always innovating each and every Park, whether that be adding a new attraction like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Disney World, a new land like Avengers Campus in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, or a new hotel like the Toy Story Hotel opening soon at Tokyo Disney.

We often see Disney keep up their quality and offerings by simply refurbishing areas of their property. This may not mean a massive change in theming or appearance, but it does help to keep everything looking fresh and feeling new. Sometimes, however, these refurbishments do bring a lot of change to the Park and property at Disney Resorts around the world. Disneyland Paris’ flagship hotel the Disneyland Hotel is currently undergoing a transformative refurbishment which has left the Resort closed to Guests.

Disney is sometimes able to keep a Resort open during refurbishments are well, which we have seen on multiple occasions lately in Disney World with the recent updates at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Contemporary Resort, to name a few examples. In Disneyland, Paradise Pier is currently also undergoing some massive changes.

The refurbishment has not shut down the hotel, but has altered some of the offerings available like the rooftop pool. The pool is currently gutted, and thanks to Johnny (@GrandCalStan), we can now see what exactly is going on with the refurbishment. The pool and waterslide have been completely gutted!

They completely GUTTED the pool!! At least they kept the old pier themed boardwalk signs! Just like how they had in Paradise Pier

We can see the billboards are still ever-present so the Paradise Pier theming is not leaving the pool decor for the time being. If Guests staying at Paradise Pier want to go swimming, they must take a shuttle to The Disneyland Hotel. The Disneyland site notes:

The pools at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel are scheduled for maintenance. However, Guests staying at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will have access and transportation to the pools at the Disneyland Hotel. Please contact the Front Desk for the latest information on amenities, offerings and Guest activities at the hotel.

Those looking to book a stay at Paradise Pier should take this into consideration, as not having a pool at your hotel can be a disappointing and deterring factor for some Guests. There is no indication when the pool will be ready for Guests on the site at the moment. If you want to ensure you have a pool, The Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort are the best options at the moment.

What do you think about Paradise Pier at Disneyland?

